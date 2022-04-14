Magic Mike 3 replaces Thandiwe Newton with Salma Hayek

The cast of Magic Mike 3 has been changed. Thandiwe Newton has had to step away from drama movie, with Salma Hayek stepping in to take her place.

Warner Bros confirmed the move in a statement to TheWrap. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson told the outlet. It’s unknown what character Newton was playing, as details of the thriller movie threequel have been a mystery since production was confirmed.

However, we do know the role is the female lead opposite recurring star Channing Tatum. The Magic Mike films have followed Tatum’s Mike Lane, a male stripper who guides young men through the world of performance, before going his own way and leaving the club that had defined him for so long. Hayek’s been involved in several high-profile Hollywood projects of late, appearing in Marvel’s Eternals last, and Oscars contender House of Gucci. She’s set to return to the Shrek universe as well, lending her voice to the upcoming Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is coming some seven years after Magic Mike XXL in 2015, a sequel to the 2012 original. Steven Soderbergh is returning to direct the third, after handing over the chair to Gregory Jacobs for the second.

Rreid Carolan is writing the script for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. So far, only Tatum and Hayek are confirmed for the picture, leaving it open if the likes of Matthew McConnaughey, Joe Manganiello, or Olivia Munn might reprise their roles.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be an HBO Max exclusive, and as yet there’s no release date. Check out the best adventure movies while we wait for more.