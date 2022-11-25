Chris Hemsworth was terrified making new Mad Max movie Furiosa

As incredible as Mad Max: Fury Road is, making it must’ve been scary at times. All those high-speed practical effects, all that fire; the action movie had to have its treacherous moments. Thor movie star Chris Hemsworth is joining the universe in Furiosa, and the process was memorable for him, to say the least.

He starts by explaining that normally he has a strong reaction to what’s on the page, that guides him on the project and where he’s going. Not so much the case here. “This, I had read two years before I started shooting, and was in awe of the script,” he tells Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused. “It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve read, I love George Miller, but I didn’t know who this character was.”

Closer to cameras rolling, the Marvel movie actor found his way into the film, but that didn’t help his insecurity. “In the build up, and I’m talking a couple of years, I was scared out of my mind,” he says. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to derail one of the most iconic franchises…’ [laughs] I’m gonna bring down Mad Max. It’s gonna be my fault!”

Given that Hemsworth has been a Marvel mainstay for so long, with many other successful thriller movies under his belt, we’re sure he’s done very well. Despite saying this, he calls Furiosa the highlight of his career thus far.

“I think [my time on Furiosa] the best experience in my career, and something I’m the most proud of too,” he states. “I put more work into it than anything I’ve ever done, and the collaboration I had with George was just beautiful, and working with Anya was incredible.”

Starring Hemsworth and Anya-Taylor Joy, Furiosa is a prequel science fiction movie to Fury Road that follows the titular character, previously portrayed by Charlize Theron. We don’t know much else about the story, but the film is due in theatres sometime in 2024, which will be great for Hemsworth’s nerves.

