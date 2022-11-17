Anya Taylor-Joy does Mad Max car stunts, but she can’t drive

You’d think that being a part of the Mad Max franchise, one of the first things they’d ask in the audition is whether you can drive a car. Well, for Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Furiosa, that clearly wasn’t the case.

The actor, renowned for her work in the horror movie The Witch and thriller movies like The Northman and Last Night in Soho, will be taking on the lead role of Imperator Furiosa in the upcoming action movie. She takes over the role from Charlize Theron to play a younger version of the character and has already been hard at work it seems.

In an interview with IndieWire, Taylor-Joy admitted she had been involved in car stunts for the project already, despite the fact she has never officially got her driving license.

“I don’t actually have a license, so I can’t drive. I can’t on a highway, I can’t parallel park, but if you need me to do a juicy 180 in a truck, I can do that and not hit the camera people, which is great,” she said.

“Eventually, I will be in a place long enough to get a driver’s license and then I’ll be really happy, because then I can play. But in terms of first cars, I think I’m quite spoiled in the fact that they were built by the ‘Mad Max’ art department,” she added.

Fair play, sometimes life just doesn’t work out to get the simple things ticked off. Especially when you’re busy starring in A24 movies in your teenage years.

