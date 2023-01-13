A certain horror movie featuring a killer AI doll is currently taking the world by storm. However, it turns out that not every critic is a fan of M3GAN. But, the new viral movie villain, who’s dancing her way into icon status, isn’t letting any criticisms drag her down. Taking to Twitter, the official M3GAN account has been sending DMs to those who don’t like her new movie.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN is a robot movie that follows an AI doll who gains self-awareness. M3GAN soon becomes hostile to everyone who gets in between her relationship with her human companion Cady (Violet McGraw), leading to a tense thriller movie. Since its release, the film has gained widespread praise, with a rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite the majority of film fans liking the flick, the social media account for M3GAN is setting blast to those few who didn’t.

On the M3GAN Twitter account, there have been many recent posts of M3GAN “fixing” unfavourable reviews of the movie. Now, film critic Hanna Ines Flint reveals that M3GAN herself reached out to the folks on blast via DMS too.

Flint previously wrote about the movie M3GAN, saying: “I enjoyed M3GAN like I enjoy diet coke. Hits the spot but nothing in it.” Following her first post, Flint then went on to reveal a series of screenshots of the AI doll DMing her, asking if she could repost and “fix” the review.

The conversation between the two is hilarious, as Flint plays along with fearing for her life as M3GAN becomes increasingly creepy.

Staying true to the brief of the film, the AI’s tweets become overly friendly, writing phrases like “true friends always come back.” Understandably, Flint blocked the account, as any rational person who has seen any horror and monster movie would.

Fans can look forward to seeing M3GAN on the big screen now, as the film has been released across both UK and US cinemas. If you are after more dollish content, here is our guide for the M3GAN ending explained. Or you can read of M3GAN review to see if the new flick is your cup of tea.