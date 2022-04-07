Locke and Key season 3 will be the last for Netflix series

Season three of Locke & Key will be its last, but fear not, it will get a proper conclusion because that was always the plan. The adaptation of the critically-acclaimed graphic novel has had a mixed reaction, with some fans of the book displeased with the change in tone.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement. “As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Locke & Key stars Emilia Jones, who is also the star of Best Picture winner Coda, as one of three siblings who keep discovering mysterious keys in their house that lead to magical dangers. Season three is expected to move beyond the plot of the comic book.

Season three will have a new villain, Captain Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand), a Redcoat from the 1700s who’s possessed by a demon. He’s brought into our world via the Wellhouse by Eden, who wants to open the Black Door to find a new master.

We don’t yet know the release date for season three, but we know it’s already in the can. Netflix has plenty coming up for science fiction and fantasy fans, from The Umbrella Academy season three to The Witcher season three and we will continue to keep you updated with filming news, release dates, trailers and more.