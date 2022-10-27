Jack Nicholson and Leonardo DiCaprio inspired this viral scene

The Leonard DiCaprio rant is something to behold, and it’s something that is cropping up with increasing frequency in his drama movies. From his coke-fueled meltdowns in the Wolf of Wall Street, to his drunken ramblings in his trailer in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to his angry outburst about the comet in Don’t Look Up.

One actor that DiCaprio has frequently been compared to, looks-wise as well as in other ways, is Jack Nicholson. Nicholson is also no stranger to the angry rant – the most famous of which was the “you can’t handle the truth!” scene in A Few Good Men. And none other than Sansa Stark herself, Sophie Turner, used both DiCaprio and Nicholson for inspiration when she had to ‘find her rage.’

Turner has what amounts to a cameo role in the darkly comedic and twisted teen movie Do Revenge. And a clip of her screaming “I don’t even do cocaine!” has gone viral. “I just had an idea of what I wanted to do with these scenes, and the more out-of-nowhere it came from, the better,” Turner told Empire.

Turner continued; “You know those famous Leonardo DiCaprio outbursts that he has in almost every movie, or those Jack Nicholson outbursts, those crazy, wild, totally free, spontaneous scenes? I wanted to give myself one of those. For most of my career, I’ve been playing someone who has a lot of pent-up feelings [which is certainly true in Game of Thrones]. I’ve been longing for a scene where one of my characters was able to scream and cry and shout and push people around.” Well Sophie, consider that box ticked.

Speaking of the clip going viral, Turner said; “It’s been so funny and quite bizarre. It was just a two-day, fun little thing that I did on my days off from shooting something else. Someone said to me the other day, ‘Sophie, Do Revenge is the best thing you’ve done.’ I didn’t know whether to be proud or slightly offended!”

