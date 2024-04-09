We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dogs while filming the Netflix movie Don't look Up.

Leonardo DiCaprio knows a thing about being cold; the Oscar-winning star spent his fair share of time in what was basically a giant tank of ice water while filming Titanic, after all. Still, his time enduring freezing temperatures has turned out to have some practical applications. It helped him save his dogs from a freezing lake while filming the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up.

In an interview with EW with the cast of the comedy movie, director Adam McKay spoke about DiCaprio’s rescue huskies who are apparently “tornadoes” who shredded the A-lister’s couch while they filmed the science fiction movie. Jennifer Lawrence then interjected, asking Leo to tell the “the frozen lake story.”

Jonah Hill then cut in, saying that they fell in a frozen lake, forcing DiCaprio to spill the frozen beans. “Yeah, and then I went in,” The Revenant star explained. “[Living in California] I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake.” Lawrence then cut in again to explain how just as DiCaprio had rescued one dog, the other decided to get in on the fun.

“One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog,” she said. “As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in.” Apparently, the whole thing ended with all three of them in the water with the dogs licking each other to try and warm up.

Lawrence finished the story by saying, “I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.” That Jennifer Lawrence, always asking the big questions.

Written and directed by McKay, Don’t Look Up starred DiCaprio and Lawrence as two astronomers who learn that an approaching comet is set to wipe out humanity and have to try and warn the planet about their impending doom.

