New LEGO Back to the Future sets land this week

‘Great Scott!’ I hear you cry, because the prospect of a brand new LEGO Back to the Future set has you more excited than Emmett Brown at a DeLorean convention. Featuring the iconic time-travelling car of Robert Zemeckis’ classic ‘80s trilogy, the set will be released on April 1 and is available to pre-order now from the LEGO store.

Though this isn’t the first iteration of a LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean, it’s certainly the best one so far. The previous versions were miniaturised and looked more like other LEGO cars, whereas this new model has been made to give it much more realistic proportions and, frankly, it looks a lot more impressive.

LEGO has also released a typically tongue-in-cheek ‘Brick to the Future’ trailer to promote the launch, which you can see on the LEGO website. In it, we see Doc and Marty lookalikes building this very set, before the newly assembled DeLorean crashes its way through a series of animated historical LEGO adventures.

This has left more than a few fans hungry for a fully fledged LEGO Back to the Future movie, in the vein of The LEGO Batman Movie before it. Whether or not that will ever happen remains to be seen. In the meantime, you can satisfy your love of the series by pre-ordering the new LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine set today.

In addition to the DeLorean itself, this set also comes with mini-figures of both Doc and Marty, the classic ‘OUTATIME’ number plate, a LEGO hoverboard and a few other little fun items and accessories.

Back to the Future Time Machine LEGO $169.99

This would make a wonderful addition to either your own collection, or the collection of any fans in your life. The previous version of the LEGO DeLorean is also available on Amazon, so you might want to take a look as a point of comparison (or to expand your collection of classic movie cars in miniature).

