New Batman LEGO set released ahead of the next movie

Every day we get a little closer to the release of The Batman and, understandably, fans are finding themselves falling in love with everything related to Gotham’s favourite crime fighter (sorry, Slam Bradley) all over again. Amidst all of this excitement, LEGO have released a new Batman set, which many of us will want to add to our collection.

The Jim Lee Batman Collection set isn’t the type of LEGO set that we saw brought to life in The LEGO Batman Movie, but is instead a chance for you to build a striking portrait. The set comes with over 4,000 pieces which you then put together in a frame in order to create an image of Batman, as drawn by the famous DC artist, Jim Lee.

You could almost describe it as LEGO’s own take on a jigsaw puzzle, but there’s a unique twist. While you can put the pieces together to make the Caped Crusader himself, they can also be configured to make pictures of two other Batman icons, namely The Joker and Harley Quinn.

It’s up to you to decide how you build this portrait, but all three of the portraits look fantastic and would look great on your desk, shelf or wall. What’s more is that you could always change it up every now and then, so that it alternates between Batman, Joker and Harley.

Constructing this portrait is supposed to be a relaxing and de-stressing experience and if you can the QR code that comes with it, you’ll be given a peaceful soundtrack to listen to while you work. It’s sure to be a very rewarding experience.

Jim Lee Batman™ Collection LEGO $119.99

