Will there be a Zelda movie?

Will there ever be a Zelda movie or TV series? Here’s everything we know about the potential of seeing the adventures of Zelda and Link on the big screen.

After the smash hit success of Breath of the Wild, the sequel videogame is here and Tears of the Kingdom is now available to play on the Nintendo Switch. It’s exciting times for fans of Hyrule, as Pocket Tactics outlines in its Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review.

So, with all the hype surrounding the new game (and the recent box office success of the Super Mario Movie), fans are once again considering the possibility of a Zelda movie. But what would that video game movie look like, and how likely is the idea of this new movie?

Will there ever be a Zelda movie?

Despite persistent rumours, there has been no confirmation of a Zelda movie. However, it looks increasingly likely that Link, Zelda, and the other citizens of Hyrule could be making the jump to the big screen.

This remains speculation for now, but especially after the joint success of the Super Mario Movie (which has now made well over $1 billion at the box office) and the incredibly positive early reactions to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it’s almost certain that the big brains over at Nintendo are thinking about what a Zelda movie could look like.

There’s also the potential for a TV series instead, but once again the box office numbers for Mario mean that movie studios are now keenly aware of the financial possibilities that come with turning classic videogames into movies.

If this does ever happen, expect Nintendo to ensure that a Zelda movie would be animated as with Mario. That’s because it would open the door to a cross-over, and we can only imagine what that would look like.

As for the plot, a Zelda movie would really be able to go anywhere. With all the Zelda games to lean on, but there’s no doubt it would focus on the legendary Link as he takes on enemies (potentially new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom enemies) as he aims to bring peace to Hyrule. There’s plenty of scope for more nuance within that, and the possibilities are endless.

