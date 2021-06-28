Legend of Mana anime coming from remaster animators

This has been quite the year for videogames-to-anime adaptation announcements. So far, we’ve had word of two Far Cry series, a spin-off of The Witcher, and now we have The Legend of Mana to add to the list. Announced during the 30th anniversary livestream for the Mana game series, Square Enix revealed that it is making a Legend of Mana anime with Warner Bros. Japan.

The Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal is based on the hit high fantasy RPG games. It has been confirmed that alongside Warner Bros. Japan, Graphinica, and Yokohama Animation Lab will be producing the series. The two studios have worked together on Legend of Mana before, collaborating on the opening cinematic for the recent remaster of the original game for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC

Not a huge amount was revealed, since production is in the early days, and plot and production details are currently being kept under wraps. However, fans weren’t entirely left out in the cold, as a visual teaser for the show was released by Square Enix during the announcement, and you can ogle at some key art on the official website.

Game producer Masaru Oyamada assured fans that the series is a passion project filled with people with an attachment to the original games. “When the animation project was first pitched to me, the remastering of Legend of Mana was not even in discussion,” he said, translation via Anime News Network. “I initially attended the meeting without deep thoughts, but when Mr. Yawata from Warner Bros. Japan passionately pitched the Legend of Mana animation project (with so much love), I realized I need to create the game as soon as I can.

“Fans of the Legend of Mana, please be assured. The people involved in the project still have the love for the series just the same as back then.”

As more information about The Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal anime comes up, we will let you know.