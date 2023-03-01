La Brea season 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is the La Brea season 3 release date? One of the most madcap shows in recent memory became even more so during La Brea season 2. Now that we’ve been left on a cliffhanger, it’s time to figure out when more is coming.

What started as a sci-fi series about strange sinkholes opening around the world, has become a saga featuring time travel, and all sorts of other mysteries. At the center are Eve and Gavin, our main protagonists who’ve been put through the wringer in the drama series so far. They’re joined by a selection of co-stars, all of whom are connected in some mysterious fashion.

So, what is the La Brea season 3 release date? How many episodes will the thriller series have? Is everyone really in 10,000 BC? That last one is simple – yes – but the rest requires some digging.

La Brea season 3 release date

We don’t know the La Brea season 3 release date, but the good news is it is happening. The next season of the show is due to film this year, in fact, and showrunner David Appelbaum has commented on current plans.

“Right now, they’ve given us six episodes,” he told TVLine. “They might add more episodes as this progresses. but there haven’t been any official decisions. A lot of that stuff is still kind of in flux.”

At least we know more is happening. We’ll keep you informed.

La Brea season 3 plot speculation

The La Brea season 3 plot will continue the story of the survivors in 10,000 BC, and whether or not they can get home. At the end of season 2, it seems like the last portal back to the present has been destroyed, while Eve is sucked into some time period in the future.

Two of the characters, Lucas and Veronica are expecting a child, and Appelbaum has talked about how the show will remain centred on the motif of family. “The show at its heart has always been about a divided family that’s trying to get back to each other,” he told NBC. “We’ve done that in a lot of ways both physically and emotionally.”

Given there are only six episodes in La Brea season 3, there will be answers and some conclusive feelings for much of this. We can’t wait!

Who’ll be in the La Brea season 3 cast?

The La Brea season 3 cast is expected to be the same as previous seasons. We know all the main characters quite well at this point, and we anticipate everyone who can come back will.

The La Brea season 3 cast:

Natalie Zea as Eve Harris

Eoin Macken as Gavin Harris

Josh McKenzie as Lucas Hayes

Lily Santiago as Veronica Castillo

Jonno Roberts as James Mallet

Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman

Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris

Jack Martin as Josh Harris

Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez

Rohan Mirchandaney as Scott Israni

Jon Seda as Dr. Sam Velez

Nicholas Gonzalez as Levi Delgado

Tonantzin Carmelo as Paara

How many La Brea season 3 episodes will there be?

La Brea season 3 will have six episodes. No reason has been given for this smaller order compared to previous seasons, and rumours have been touted this is the finale.

Appelbaum has said right now this isn’t the last season, but all that’s on the slate are these six episodes. So, expect them to be full of twists and turns.

That all we have on La Brea season 3. You can find more great television in our lists of the best Apple TV shows and the best Netflix series, and our guides to Squid Game season 2 release date and the Andor season 2 release date.