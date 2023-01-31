Knock at the Cabin author calls Shyamalan movie “pretty great”

Fans of Paul Tremblay’s book The Cabin at the End of the World have been nervous of M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror movie Knock at the Cabin. Reports have emerged of some fairly major changes being made to the source material, include the ending. They can new breathe a sigh of relief, as the author has – somewhat reservedly – endorsed the movie.

Shyamalan is known for his original movies that he’s written himself, including The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, and The Village. When he has adapted existing material, there have been mixed results – such as his disastrous live-action version of acclaimed animated series The Last Airbender, and the more successful Old which is based on a graphic novel called Sandcastle.

Paul Tremblay tweeted, after attending the premiere of Knock at the Cabin; “Thank you M. Night Shyamalan for the very kind words prior to the premiere of Knock at the Cabin tonight. I have some mulling to do (my head is spinning) but early verdict is that the movie and performances are pretty great.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but not too worrying either.

The Knock at the Cabin cast includes Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge as a couple who take their young daughter to a cabin in the woods for a getaway. They are soon invaded by a sinister group – played by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn – who have an unbelievable demand. The couple are faced with an impossible choice – save their own family, or save the world.

M. Night Shyamalan movies have made something of a comeback (after a decade of them being critically-panned) since 2016’s Split, which earned nearly $280 million at the box office, its follow-up Glass made almost $250 million. Old, which was released in July 2021, made $90 million. It will be interesting to see how Knock at the Cabin fares.

Knock at the Cabin is released internationally on February 3, 2023. Check out our guide to the best slasher movies.