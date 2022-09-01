How James Bond prepared Daniel Craig for Knives Out 2

Daniel Craig will be coming back as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out 2 release date for another mystery thriller movie. Expectations are high for the sequel, since the original was such a charming hit out of leftfield. Craig is confident, though – largely thanks to his time as 007.

Empire Magazine asked the action movie star about maintaining an audience over instalments. All told, the approach for the second Knives Out is not unlike James Bond movies. “How the fuck do we take something that caught people’s imagination and made them talk about murder mysteries, and do it again without it becoming a pastiche of itself?” Craig says. “I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it.”

Craig adds that once you’ve the right collaborators, everything is possible. “Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat [himself],” he says. “Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one.”

Rian Johnson has written and directed both Knives Out films. The first featured an ensemble cast for a classic detective story about a murder that’s tough to crack.

For Knives Out 2, Johnson has kept Craig’s Benoit, and changed everything else. This time, someone’s killed on a Greek island, with Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, and Leslie Odom Jnr in the stacked cast.

Besides all that, we don’t know a lot, but that’s the fun in a good mystery. Have a look at the best spy movies while we search for more clues.