Killing Eve’s final season gets first trailer

The fourth and final season of assassin thriller Killing Eve – starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer – has a new trailer. The final season comes from showrunner Laura Neal, a writer on Sex Education and My Mad Fat Diary (which also starred Comer) and it will air from February 27.

Since the first season of Killing Eve aired, Liverpudlian Jodie Comer has become in-demand in Hollywood, starring in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, as well as having a stacked slate of upcoming projects too. She has even appeared in a Star War.

Season Three saw Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer) spend much of the time apart, with Villanelle seeking answers about her family and past, and Eve attempting to move on with her life. Season Four will inevitably see the two – who have circling each other in a game of cat and mouse (or should that be scorpion and frog?) for three seasons – being drawn together once more.

The trailer for Season Four opens with Villanelle talking to her therapist; “I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to.” New cast member Robert Gilbert, who plays Yusuf, an ex-army, “alpha bad boy” who works with Eve and helps her on her mission of revenge, seems to feature fairly prominently in the trailer as a new romantic interest for Eve.

We then hear Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) say to Eve; “someone has been killing members of The Twelve. I need you to continue the investigation.” Eve and Villanelle then get a “Romeo and Juliet looking at each other through the fish tank” romantic moment.

You can watch the trailer below;

Villanelle says that she’s trying to show Eve that she’s changed. Eve replies; “if you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have come here.” Villanelle says; “if you’d really changed, you wouldn’t have let me.”

The trailer ends with Eve and Villanelle side-by-side on a sofa, with Eve saying; “Do you know that fable about the scorpion and the frog? They both die. Because the scorpion can’t change its nature.” Villanelle replies; “maybe you’re the scorpion.”

