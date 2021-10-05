Killing Eve season 4 has finally started filming

The fourth and last season of the hit BBC TV series Killing Eve has finally started filming a new teaser has revealed. The short teaser doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming season. In fact, you only briefly see Jodie Comer through a monitor.

Instead, the clip shows the behind the scenes work that brings Killing Eve to life, including a clapper board, the aforementioned Comer filming something, and a mysterious blonde woman. The teaser then fades to black, and the words “in production now” come into view. Still, it’s exciting news for fans who’ve been waiting to see how Villanelle (Comer) and Eve’s (Sandra Oh) stories wrap up.

The creators of Killing Eve announced that the fourth season would be the last back in March of this year. This may not be the last we see of the world of Killing Eve, though, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of spin-offs are in development so, who knows, maybe if Villanelle and Eve survive the final season, we’ll see them again?

Speaking to Variety about the show’s final season Oh said how proud she was of the series and promised an “exciting and unpredictable” final series. She said: “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon.”

Our lips are sealed. Mostly. 💄 pic.twitter.com/Qtl5zxfc37 — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) October 5, 2021

Comer meanwhile said that season four would be “one to remember” before adding that she was forever grateful for this “extraordinary journey”. Continuing the tradition of swapping showrunners every season, Sex Education writer Laura Neal has been brought in to run season four.

“We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance,” said AMC’s Sarah Bennet when Neal was announced. “Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve.”

Killing Eve is expected to return some time in 2022.