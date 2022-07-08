Keanu Reeves goes viral for being the nicest man alive (again)

Keanu Reeves is widely known as being one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, with the actor regularly spotted interacting with his fans, helping out good causes, and generally just being a lovely, humble human being. Now, the iconic action movie star has warmed our hearts once again, after an encounter with a fan recently went viral.

Reeves first made a name for himself in the ‘80s, with a leading role in the comedy movie Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure showcasing the charm of the young actor. It was the ‘90s where he really made it to the big time though, with Reeves appearing in Francis Ford Coppola’s horror movie Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the epic thriller movie Point Break, and of course, his starring role in the science fiction movie, The Matrix.

Despite being a huge movie star, Reeves still finds time to do nice things for people he meets. He doesn’t care about money, he goes out of his way to make 80-year-old women happy, he flies his crew to movie premieres, and now, he’s taken the time to chat to a young fan at a busy airport.

TV producer Andrew Kimmel took to Twitter recently to share the story as he watched it unfold at an airport baggage area in New York, detailing how Reeves answered an array of questions from a young boy.

“A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage and then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one,” Kimmel said.

After relaying eight questions about Reeves’ trip to London and plans for his time in New York, Kimmel explained how “the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him,” and confirmed that “the man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight.”

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

It’s the little things in life that count, isn’t it? No doubt that boy’s day was absolutely made by the interaction with Reeves. What a legend.