How Keanu Reeves accidentally married Winona Ryder

It turns out that one of Hollywood’s favourite on-screen couples may accidentally be spouses in real life. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, while promoting the rom-com Destination Wedding, Winona Ryder revealed how she and Keanu Reeves unknowingly tied the knot on the set of the 1992 vampire movie – Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

In the horror movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Ryder and Reeves play the gothic couple of Jonathan and Mina Harker, who unfortunately cross paths with the bloodsucker Dracula. In the film, we see the couple say their ‘I dos’, and apparently, that moment wasn’t as fictional as it was meant to be.

“We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder said. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master, and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

According to Ryder, the staged ceremony is legally binding – and since no mention of divorce has been made by either party involved, I guess it is still hilariously valid.

While Ryder’s interview dates back to 2018, Reeves did comment in 2021 on how the two are still indeed “married” during an interview with Esquire.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” he said. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

Reeves is currently in a relationship with visual artist Alexandra Annette Grant, while Ryder is dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn. So, before you ask, no, the actors aren’t romantically involved with one another despite their marital status.

Fans can next see Reeves in the action movie John Wick 4, which hits theatres on March 24, 2023. And you can next catch Ryder in the upcoming Disney movie Haunted Mansion which releases on August 11, 2023.