Jurassic World 3 trailer introduces the Baby Yoda of raptors

A second full-length trailer has been released for Jurassic World: Dominion and it’s packed more full of dinosaurs – in a range of exciting locations – than ever before. It looks as though velociraptor Blue (and her baby) will be central to the plot of the final chapter in the trilogy. The trailer starts with Blue’s baby being raptor-napped and Owen saying; “I promise you, I am going to get her back.”

Dr Henry Wu (BD Wong), who appears to be sporting long lockdown locks, pops up to say “we made a terrible mistake,” which is quite an admission after six movies of relentless bad decisions. Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is the usual voice of doom-and-gloom, saying; “the Doomsday Clock might be about out of time.”

We see Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) in what looks like a European city, with Owen on a motorcycle trying to outrun a raptor pack. Claire uses a metal pole to poleaxe a raptor and a poor unsuspecting dude on a scooter gets chomped.

We see various interactions between the new cast, such as Owen, and the oldies such as Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). It looks as though Grant is as reluctant to be pulled into this mess as ever. We see Owen protecting Blue’s baby in the style of the Mandalorian with Baby Yoda. He says; “I made a promise we would bring her home,” and Malcolm retorts; “you made a promise to a dinosaur?”

You can watch the new dino-packed trailer below;

We see new dinosaurs, such as the red feathered pyroraptor, and it’s good to see that the franchise has evolved with new discoveries in paleontology. Also the dinosaur who Alan refers to as the “biggest carnivore the world has ever seen,” appears to be a giganotosaurus, which not to get too dino-geek on you, was actually smaller than a T-Rex.

