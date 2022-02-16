George Lucas had a very specific Baby Yoda concern

While George Lucas is no longer the head honcho in charge of deciding what happens in a galaxy far, far away, he is still very much viewed as an expert consultant by the likes of Jon Favreau and especially his Padawan – Dave Filoni.

Lucas has visited the sets of all Star Wars movies and TV shows, since the force has moved into the mouse’s house. We all know that he has strong opinions on Star Wars lore and what is and isn’t canon, as well as the qualities of the Jedi, and the properties of Midichlorians, among many other things.

According to The Direct; “Dave Filoni was initially hesitant to include a baby of Yoda’s species in The Mandalorian, as he didn’t want to take away from the mystique of the Jedi Master. Eventually, he acquiesced, and with Favreau, he created one of the most popular characters in the franchise. But it took some convincing, and the director needed to hear his master’s opinion on the idea as well.”

In new book The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2, Filoni reveals that he had discussions with Lucas regarding Grogu. In those talks, the Star Wars creator wanted to ensure that the character had learned how to hone his Force abilities; “I had a talk with George, at one point, about the Child, and his main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training.”

Grogu is in a unique situation because he’s a baby (even younger than Anakin when we meet him in The Phantom Menace), but one who’s Force sensitive and learned under the Jedi, so it makes sense that Lucas would insist that Grogu has proper training. For Grogu to have such powers as lifting heavy objects and healing the sick, he must have been taught and it’s important that he continues to learn if he’s going to become a teacher himself one day (like Yoda).

Grogu is the opposite of Rey – he’s of a species that’s naturally gifted with the Force, but without training and discipline, he won’t evolve into a fully-fledged Jedi. Filoni and Favreau have followed their mentor Lucas’ principles of becoming a Jedi with Grogu. As Luke tells Mando before taking Grogu, “Talent without training is nothing.”

