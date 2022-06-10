How does Jurassic World Dominion end? The third and final entry to Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is an action-packed adventure, complete with locust conspiracies, clones, and hungry dinosaurs. From that very brief description, you can probably tell already that this adventure movie is packed with prehistoric content, and isn’t exactly the easiest blockbuster to keep track of.

Dominion follows on from the events of the last science fiction movie, Fallen Kingdom, and sees humans and dinosaurs trying to co-exist. However, after giant locusts start threatening the world’s food supply, the corporation Biosyn comes under scrutiny. Dr Ellie Sattler reunites with her estranged partner Dr Alan Grant, and together the two set off to prove that Biosyn is behind the outbreak. But, it wouldn’t be a Jurassic World movie without Claire and Owen. The two also get pulled into the conspiracy once Biosyn kidnaps their adoptive daughter/Lockwood clone Maisie, and the Raptor Blue’s baby… still with us? Good.

As we said, it is easy to get confused while watching Jurassic World 3. But fear not, The Digital Fix is here to help. Here is the Jurassic World Dominion ending explained, and what the future for the cold-blooded franchise has in store for all of us dino lovers. Warning, spoilers ahead!

What happens at the end of Jurassic World Dominion?

Jurassic World Dominion ends with a dinosaur rampage, burning locusts falling from the sky and plenty of tense action scenes. However, before we get into the nitty-gritty of the film’s end, it is important to remember how all the characters got together for the flick’s climax.

Basically, Jurassic World 3 follows two groups of people until its final act, where all the characters come together in a bid for survival. The first group is that of the legacy actors from the first Jurassic Park movie. After Ellie and Alan set off to find evidence of Biosyn making deadly locusts, the two head to the company’s headquarters, where they meet up with long-time friend Ian Malcolm – who is an employee there.

While Ellie and Alan are being toured around the facility by Biosyn head of communications Ramsay, Ian gives the two his key card letting them access restricted labs, where they find the locusts. The second group in Jurassic World Dominion is Owen, Claire and Maisie. Biosyn knows that they have messed up with their giant bugs, and as a result, set out to kidnap Maisie and Blue’s baby Beta– believing that their DNA can be used to stop the pandemic.

It turns out that the locusts are breeding unchecked, and scientist doctor Henry Wu believes he can use Maisie and Beta’s genetic codes to wipe out the bugs before they do more damage and destroy the entire food chain. It is a great idea, but yeah, kidnapping isn’t really the way to go, especially as the shady BioSyn CEO Lewis Dodgson, doesn’t seem too concerned with safety or just being nice in general.

Owen and Claire race to rescue their adoptive daughter and the cute little Raptor, enlisting the help of the sparky pilot Kayla who takes them to Biosyn’s headquarters – the isolated island filled with dinosaurs where Ellie and Alan are currently snooping.

Alan and Ellie meet Maisie and Beta in the Biosyn lab, while Owen, Claire and Kayla face off against several dinosaurs to reach them. Eventually, the gang are all together, and with the help of the secret good guy Ramsay, they manage to begin their escape from the island – evidence in hand.

Lewis, seeing that his company is in jeopardy, goes into full self-destruct mode. He commands his employees to incinerate the locusts, and sets about trying to essentially kill Ellie, Allen and Maisie by re-routing the company’s power system. But, luckily, his evil efforts are in vain.

After some more dinosaur encounters and dealing with some escaped burning locusts, the crew manages to find Kayla a helicopter, transfer Biosyn’s power, and escape. On the other hand, Lewis meets a gruesome end. As while trying to escape the re-routed power stalls his vehicle, and he is met face to face with a dino that looked an awful lot like a Dilophosaurus… let’s just say it doesn’t end well for him.

In the end, we get to see a pretty lovely conclusion. Biosyn has been exposed, Dr Henry Wu managed to stop the locust outbreak, and Maisie, Owen and Claire are free to live in peace. We also see a romance kick start again as Ellie and Alan kiss and decide to give their relationship another go.

Beta and Blue are also reunited, so yeah, wholesome vibes all around! But, saying that, the world at the end of Dominion is left still struggling to make sense of this new dinosaur and human cohabitation dynamic.

Is there a post-credit scene in Jurassic World Dominion?

Unfortunately, there is no post-credit scene for Jurassic World Dominion. This is to be expected, though, since the adventure movie is technically meant to wrap up the trilogy.

So, yeah, no hints or juicy teasers for the next movie – since currently, no upcoming flicks have been confirmed. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that a future sequel is off the cards just yet.

The film closes with a voice-over, showing the new world of humans and dinosaurs co-existing. It is far from perfect, and there is the feeling that this ending has been deliberately left open. A new age has begun, and humans are still in the process of figuring out what all that means.

Will there be a Jurassic World 4?

As we said above, Dominion technically ends the Jurassic World trilogy, but that doesn’t mean that Jurassic World 4 won’t happen. Producer Frank Marshall and Trevorrow have both hinted that more movies set in the Jurassic World universe could be heading our way.

In an interview with Slash Film, Marshall said: “I think that ‘Dominion’s’ going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is.”

“We have that wonderful series, ‘Camp Cretaceous,’ on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the ‘Jurassic’ world.”

Trevorrow also teased that the new characters in Jurassic World Dominion will be leading the franchise going forward. “We introduce new characters, major new characters, in this movie, who I am as proud of as any characters I’ve ever been involved with,” the director told GamesRadar. “And so the idea that DeWanda Wise [Kayla Watts] and Mamoudou Athie [Ramsay] could carry on in the franchise is one that’s exciting to me.”

Trevorrow’s words opens the door for a future film that potentially shows us Kayla’s backstory, and her dealings with the dinosaur black market from Dominion. Or we could see a sequel where Ramsay takes the lead in Biosyn, and becomes a founder of a new research centre or amusement park.

With all this in mind, it is safe to say that although Dominion ended the story for Pratt and Howard’s characters, it hasn’t fully ended the franchise itself. Jurassic World 4 is still a possibility, and depending on how Dominion performs at the box office could be announced in a few years’ time. We will be sure to keep you posted!

Jurassic World Dominion is out in cinemas now