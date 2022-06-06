How to watch Jurassic Wold 3 – can I stream Dominion?

God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates streaming services and adventure movies about dinosaurs. This begs the question, ‘can you stream Jurassic World 3?’ or do you have to track to the cinema to watch the new instalment in everyone’s favourite pre-historic action movie franchise? Don’t worry; if you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

Set four years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this new chapter, Dominion, sees humanity and dinosaurs living together in harmony. Well, we say harmony what we actually mean is barely contained chaos, with humanity barely clinging on to their ‘dominion’ of the Earth.

In order for humanity to survive the Jurassic World team, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) will have to team up with the original Jurassic Park cast Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). Sounds exciting, right? But do you have to go outside to watch this dino-packed movie, or can you stream Jurassic world 3 from the comfort of your home?

How to watch Jurassic World 3

If you want to see dinosaurs rampaging, you don’t need to head to Isla Nublar; you can just visit your local multiplex. Jurassic World 3 hits cinemas on June 10 in both the US and UK.

Can I stream Jurassic World 3?

Unfortunately, as of June 2022, you cannot stream Jurassic World 3. Universal, the studio bankrolling the film, have made it theatrically exclusive, so if you want to watch it, you have to go outside.

Don’t worry, though. We know exactly when the thriller movie will be available on streaming. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to stream exclusively on Universal’s Peacock service four months after its theatrical release.

