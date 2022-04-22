Jurassic World 3 director admits dinosaur infestation is “a problem”

Colin Trevorrow, director of the upcoming action movie Jurassic World: Dominion, has admitted that being overrun by reptilian monsters isn’t the best situation. In fact, a full-blown dinosaur infestation that we often see in the Jurassic Park movies may just be, in Trevorrow’s own words, “a problem”.

The sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise, and the third in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, is set four years after a group of dinosaurs were released into the wild at the end of the 2018 science fiction movie Fallen Kingdom. Much like its name suggests, after being free to run amuck and procreate at an alarming rate, the dinosaurs soon gain ‘dominion’ over the human world and soon, a fight for survival ensues.

As we get closer to the Jurassic World: Dominion release date in June 2022, Trevorrow decided to have some fun and drive up excitement for the upcoming dinosaur invasion. Taking to social media, the filmmaker posted a light-hearted picture showing a dominion themed map of dinosaur sightings in North America.

You can see Trevorrow’s original Tweet below:

In the snap, different ancient species are marked with larger green dots. And judging from the distribution of the markers, it seems like the majority of dino-action in the upcoming film will be around the West Coast. “It’s a problem,” the director jokingly captioned his post.

Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theatres on June 10, 2022, and will see Chris Pratt return as its leading star. Joining Pratt is a number of the original Jurassic Park cast, including the likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

Judging from the map, it seems like we may get to see the stars face off against the dinosaurs in several different locations – or at least in sunny California. Stay tuned for updates.