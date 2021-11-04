Jujutsu Kaisen 0 trailer introduces new heroes for anime series prequel

Prequel anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has got its first trailer. The footage shows the level of animation fans can expect from the anime series spin-off, which delves into the history of the universe in more ways than one.

For the film, we follow Yuta, who’s haunted by the ghost of his Rika, who died six years ago. Now both cursed, he’s encouraged to enroll in the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School by Jujutsu sorcerer Saturu Goro. This all takes place some time before Yuji Itadori becomes the regular protagonist, however, it’s based on a story that precedes Yuji.

Creator Gege Akutami created this tale first, then folded it into Jujutsu Kaisen once the anime started to pick up momentum. You can sense that difference in the premise – Yuta’s not quite as foolhardy as Yuji, and the cursed girlfriend angle is slightly darker and more romantic than eating cursed fingers and whatnot. Still, this does help the animated movie feel more like an event, and give it its own corner of the mythos for us all to discover.

MAPPA, which handles animation for Attack on Titan, Zombie Land Saga, and more, is producing. Check out the trailer below:

There’s no release window on when English-speaking territories will get a subbed or dubbed version of the movie. That said, fans in the UK, US, and further afield can likely expect news relatively soon, as the likes of Evangelion and My Hero Academia have both had successful releases around the world this year.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is scheduled to open in Japan December 24, 2021. We’ll keep you informed on when the rest of the world can have a look.