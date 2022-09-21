Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now streaming on Crunchyroll

Good news, anime fans! The English sub and dub of the hit anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home. That is right, as of September 21, 2022, the streaming service Crunchyroll has released the film on its platform for subscribers and Shonen enthusiasts.

A prequel to the anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, the film is based on Volume 0 of Akutami Gege’s hit manga and follows Yuuta Okkotsu, a nervous young man tormented by the ghost of his childhood friend, Riku. Yuuta is then plunged into the world of sorcery as he begins attending Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo in order to learn the ways of dark magic and control Riku once and for all.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 originally released in Japan in December 2021 before receiving a theatrical release in the US and Europe back in March 2022. Since its worldwide debut, the animated movie has since garnered critical acclaim, currently holding an impressive and certified fresh rating of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 down below:

The Digital Fix is also a big fan of the action movie, and a strong advocate for the prequel. In our four-star Jujutsu Kaisen 0 review, we praised the film’s dedication to the canon of the animated series and its focus on characters, writing: “Jujutsu Kaisen 0 mightn’t teach you anything new, but it’s a strong catch-up on the basics. When it comes to curses and sorcery, it’s the minor details that matter most.”

Along with Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Crunchyroll also has the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen on its platform. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to release in 2023.