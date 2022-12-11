Joker 2 first set photo shows skeletal Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck

The director of Joker 2 has shared the first set photo from the upcoming thriller movie, and it sees Joaquin Phoenix looking haunting as his character Arthur Fleck. Joker 2, which is titled Joker: Folie à Deux, will release on October 4, 2024.

After the huge success of Joker, which was heavily inspired by dark thrillers like Taxi Driver and King of Comedy, Joker 2 was announced. Joker 2 will be a direct follow-up to the events of Joker, which saw Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck end up in Arkham Asylum after inciting riots across Gotham.

The movie will explore Arthur Fleck’s stay in Arkham, and will introduce Harley Quinn (played by Lady Gaga) as a nurse who works there and forms a relationship with Arthur Fleck. If that doesn’t sound wild enough, Joker 2 is also set to be a musical.

Now Todd Phillips, who is returning to direct Joker 2, has shared the first look at Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck in Arkham Asylum. He shared the image on his Instagram, with the caption “Day 1. Our boy. #joker” Check it out below:

The image shows Ph0enix’s Fleck getting a shave, and it’s clear that the actor has dropped his body weight to regain the same skeleton-thin form that audiences saw him in for the first movie. The picture, while really not giving anything away, is a tantalising hint of what’s yet to come with Joker 2.

However, what many audiences will be most excited for is actually the first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Margot Robbie‘s performance as the character is so definitive that it will be fascinating to see how Joker 2 distinguishes Lady Gaga’s take on the character from Robbie’s both visually and in terms of character.

Regardless of what you’re most excited for about the movie, plenty more information about the film is set to come down the line as we creep towards the release date. If you enjoy darker DC movies, check out our guide to The Batman 2 release date.