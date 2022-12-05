John Wick 4 is the “hardest action movie” Keanu Reeves has ever made

We all know that the John Wick franchise is considered among some of the best action movies of all time — but according to the titular star, Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4 may well be the hardest one he’s ever made, too.

Speaking to Brazil’s Omelete at CCXP 2022, Reeves said: “John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I’ve ever made. In terms of action, it’s the hardest film I’ve ever made. But that’s what makes it good.”

Given he’s starred in some pretty ambitious thriller movies in the past, including The Matrix, Point Break, Speed, and Constantine, this probably isn’t a statement to be taken lightly.

Speaking at CCXP’s John Wick: Chapter 4 panel, Reeves made it clear that we can expect some pretty epic stunts from the film, teasing that “there’s a lot of people that are coming after [Wick], and there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action.”

The John Wick actor, who is also an executive producer for the film, then went on to tease an especially-ambitous “fight scene in traffic” at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

He continued, “The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick. But really, for the John Wick film[s], it’s really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?”

Find out for yourself on March 24, 2023, which is when John Wick 4 will be released in cinemas. In the meantime, if you’re feeling a lack of Reeves in your life, check out our guide to the best Keanu Reeves movies, or The Matrix movies in order if you’d like to compare Wick with his previous work.