John Wick 4 is “a bit of a conclusion”, says director

John Wick 4 director Chad Stahleski has opened up about the next instalment in Keanu Reeves led series. According to Stahleski, the fourth film will serve as something of a conclusion to the action movie series.

“I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it’s got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great,” Stahleski told Collider. “We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it’s brotherhood, it’s hope. It’s what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that’s the fun part of the movie.”

Don’t go panicking, dear reader though this isn’t the end of John Wick’s roaring revenge rampage. Stahleski appeared to clarify the conclusion was in regards to an emotional thread that’s been running through all of the films. We know already that we’re getting a John Wick 5, so this isn’t going to end with the deadly assassin taking a bullet.

John Wick 5 was supposed to start shooting straight after the fourth film wrapped, but Lionsgate changed those plans after filming was delayed. There’s no need to panic though the Wick-verse is about to explode.

We’re getting a spin-off thriller movie called Ballerina that”ll focus on the ballerina character seen briefly in John Wick – Parabellum. Ana de Armas has reportedly signed on to play the titular dancer and killer.

We’re also getting a prequel TV series about The Continental, the hotel run by Winston (Ian McShane) that’ll serve as an origin story for New York’s deadliest hotelier.