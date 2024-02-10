John Goodman won’t talk to Kirsten Wiig again for hilarious reason

John Goodman is one of the nicest guys in the business. But even he isn’t immune to awkward moments. Known for his role in ‘90s TV show Roseanne, John Goodman once appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show and declared how he’ll “never” speak to Kristen Wiig again.

But don’t worry; this isn’t on account of our two favorite comedy movie actors having a fight, or Wiig causing Goodman to spontaneously diarrhea himself in a bridal store — the reason is actually a lot funnier (and more relatable) than that. I guess even TV series stars aren’t completely immune from social faux paus.

“She was talking to somebody else, and I was just – I think she’s so great, and the social barriers broke down and I interrupted the conversation,” Goodman recalled.

“And I would just hate for somebody to do that to me. And she goes, ‘Yeah, I’ll talk to you in a minute.’ It was like The Atom. I shrunk down to Atom size … I really like her, and it was embarrassing, so I’ll never speak to her again.”

In fairness, this happened quite a few years ago, so the chances are Wiig and Goodman might have crossed paths since then. Or, who knows? They might star together in a new movie one day.

