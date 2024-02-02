Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want to be compared to this action movie icon

Jennifer Lopez's movie The Mother on Netflix may position her as a hero, but the music artist and actor doesn't want to be compared to this action icon.

Jennifer Lopez in The Mother
Jennifer Lopez‘s movie The Mother, may be making its cold, steely rounds, but hold your horses on comparing her to this icon from some of the best action movies.

Jennifer Lopez is making her own way after continuing her recent string of on-screen appearances, now as a rugged assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she left behind in theNetflix movie.

She doesn’t need or want to be compared to friend and fellow actor Jason Statham — on a roll with the upcoming Fast and Furious 10 release date and The Meg 2 trailer — for a sound reason.

Speaking with Yahoo, Lopez responded “That wasn’t the goal,” when asked if she wants to be another Statham type of character in the genre. “I love Jason, I worked with Jason, he’s an amazing guy, but no.”

“I think it’s really about that I’m getting these opportunities to play these roles that I wasn’t even getting offered in my 20s and 30s,” she continued, “it’s actually very empowering.”

YouTube Thumbnail

Opportunities for actors past their 30s have been steadily growing since the likes of John Wick and Atomic Blonde proved there’s an audience for these assassin stories. For more on that, check out the best movies like John Wick, or switch lanes with the best movies of all time.

