Jennifer Lawrence was “devastated” to miss out on this Disney movie

Jennifer Lawrence started out as a teen movie icon in The Hunger Games — but her career trajectory could have been very different if she got the part in this Disney movie. Speaking on The Rewatchables podcast, the comedy movie actor reflected on some failed auditions she had back in the early ‘2000s — including one specific live-action Disney remake.

“The only time I’ve been truly devastated by losing an audition – because most of the time, you’re like, ‘Ah, wasn’t meant to be, move on, what can you do?’ – was in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland,” she explained. “That one devastated me.”

The role of Alice ended up going to Mia Wasikowska — but two years after the Disney movie was released, Lawrence became a household name anyway, thanks to her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

Interestingly, Alice Livsey wasn’t the only big role Lawrence missed out on — she also auditioned for the role of Bella Swan in the Twilight movies. “I auditioned for Twilight [and] they turned me down immediately,” she recalled. “I didn’t even get a callback! But my life would’ve been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later.”

Lawrence might have hung up her bow and arrow as Katniss, but find out more about her new movie with our No Hard Feelings review. Or, take a step back and check out our guide to the best movies of all time.