Today’s a very important day for the best Steven Spielberg movie

We’re always looking for reasons to talk about Steven Spielberg and his incredible collection of films. But we’ve always felt that one Steven Spielberg hit stands above the rest, and not just because it changed the face of cinema by becoming one of the best movies of all time.

Jaws, released in 1975, is one of the best shark movies around and set the bar for most subsequent horror movies after the fact. Aside from being an excellent Steven Spielberg movie, it also brought us some of the most shocking scenes still to be topped, and some terrific performances to boot.

One such performance is that of Robert Shaw, who played Quint, the roguish boat captain that takes the leading trio out to sea in a quest to locate and kill the rampaging shark.

According to the canon, June 30, 1974 is the day that Mrs Kintner posts a $3,000 bounty for the shark who killed her son, Alex, the day before. The date of the attack the day prior can actually be seen on the reward poster she presumably makes to find someone to capture and kill the shark who brutally murdered (ate) her son.

For the record, that $3,000 in today’s money would be an estimated $18,620.02, so that’s a pretty penny even though Quint ups the offer.

That means that it was today in fictional history that we got one of cinema’s most incredible character introductions (as seen below), toe-curling sound effect and all.

The slow draw to silence, the creeping push-in by the camera, the suspenseful monologue…c’est magnifique. Of course, it’s not the most famous speech given in the monster movie — that title will always go to Quint’s U.S.S. Indianapolis speech. But his introduction is just as impressive, and sets the tone for the second half of the movie instantly.

Shaw’s performance in Jaws is made all the more incredible by the fact that he managed to execute it even in the throws of alcoholism. The experience of shooting the movie (namely, the Indianapolis scene) was depicted in recent years by Shaw’s son Ian in a play called The Shark is Broken, in which he played the role of his own father.

For more on the big oceanic people-eater, find out why Jaws’ most iconic line as a surprising origin, and why it’s a miracle Jaws ever got made. You can also find out everything you need to know about the Meg 2 release date, and why The Meg true story is even scarier than the movies.

You can also check out our feature on obscure animal horror movies, and don’t forget about all the new movies soon coming your way.