James Cameron thinks Marvel villain Thanos had a point

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron is pretty much the undisputed king of the box office, with both Avatar movies and his ‘90s movie Titanic holding the top three spots on the highest-grossing movies of all time list. However, the director may have gone power mad, as he admits MCU bad guy Thanos had a point when it came to halving the population of the universe.

James Cameron movies make money, that’s a fact. The guy just has a knack for putting together some of the best movies of all time, and you can see the evidence of that by reading our Avatar 2 review or our Titanic review. Cameron has regularly seen his films do battle with MCU movies in the rankings of box office takings, but he clearly holds no grudge with Marvel villain Thanos.

The Mad Titan may have wiped out half the life in the universe, but in an interview with TIME, Cameron suggested the big purple guy might have had the right idea.

“I can relate to Thanos. I thought he had a pretty viable answer. The problem is nobody is going to put up their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go,” Cameron stated.

Well, we certainly didn’t envisage Cameron pondering mass genocide being on our 2023 bingo card, but here we are. That said, we’re pretty sure the filmmaker is just musing about the way things work in the superhero movie world.

As a rule, we would think bringing the ideas of Marvel movies into the real world is not a good path to go down. That is, unless you have a spare Iron-Man suit lying around that you want to lend us?

