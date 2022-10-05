All James Bond movies now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

After years of being spread across, and shuffled around different streaming services, all 25 James Bond movies – including No Time to Die – are now all available on Prime Video. This is in the US, UK, Australia, and most other territories. Apparently, they will only be on there for a limited time, so you may need to fit them in around your October horror movie watching!

The documentary The Sound of 007 is also now available on Prime Video. It covers all of the iconic Bond theme songs – from Shirley Bassey, Carly Simon, Tom Jones, Duran Duran, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, and Chris Cornell to more modern-day pop stars such as Billie Eilish and Adele. The documentary and all of the movies being available together form part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of James Bond.

It all began back in 1962 with Sean Connery – and Ursula Andress in a white bikini – in Dr. No. Many believe that the Bond formula was solidified in the third movie: 1964’s Goldfinger, and if you’re trying to narrow down with Bond movies to watch – this one is absolutely essential.

George Lazenby’s only entry as Bond – 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – is another important entry, as it’s really the only pre-Craig movie to show Bond falling in love. Of the Roger Moore era, Moonraker and Octopussy are certainly entertaining if you want to see just how outrageous Bond can be.

Timothy Dalton’s time as Bond was unfortunately fairly short-lived, but The Living Daylights is a must-watch, and with great music too. Pierce Brosnan’s era unfortunately came with a couple of duds, but GoldenEye is a great Bond movie.

And now we come to Daniel Craig – while his movies are debated just as much as the others, pretty much everyone is agreed that 2006’s Casino Royale is a stone-cold classic and one of the best thriller movies ever made.

So, what are you waiting for? There’s never been a better time to get stuck-in and either revisit Bond, or catch up on those you haven’t seen. And be sure to check out our guide to the best spy movies, too!