Jackie Chan could join this terrible franchise if the “stars align”

The action movie stars who are have thus far not appeared in The Expendables franchise may consider it a snub, while others may consider it a lucky escape. Expend4bles, as the fourth movie is nonsensically known, has been released to a 13% Rotten Tomatoes rating from 100 reviews. Despite this, martial arts legend Jackie Chan is reportedly a big fan of Sylvester Stallone – so he may crop up if there’s ever an Expenda5les.

The director of The Expendables 4, Scott Waugh told JoBlo; “Look I think anything’s possible, and I know Jackie Chan is a huge Sylvester Stallone fan, Sly has such reverence for Jackie as well. I think if the stars align in their schedules, which is always so freaking complicated, I would really hope that we could make that happen, that’d be fantastic.”

Other martial arts stars who have appeared in the action movie franchise over the years include Jet Li, Nan Yu, Tony Jaa, and Iko Uwais. Given that Expend4bles made less than $10 million on its opening weekend from a budget that was reportedly $100 million, a fifth movie is not looking too likely.

Jackie Chan has been appearing in kung-fu movies since the 60s and 70s, with his breakthrough role coming in 1978. By the mid-90s, Chan was the biggest action movie star in Asia and mainland Europe, and he made his breakthrough into Hollywood movies with 1995’s Rumble in the Bronx, then had his first US hit with the action comedy movie 1998’s Rush Hour.

Expend4bles has been pretty much savaged by critics, including our own Anthony McGlynn, who said in his Expendables 4 review that it’s “stupid, nonsensical, inane, cynical, and plainly boring.” He adds that it’s “a limp entry in a franchise that should really pack it in.”

