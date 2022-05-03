Jackass TV series coming to Paramount Plus

After the immense success of Jackass Forever, the crazy stunts and practical jokes will continue, with a new Jackass TV series set to land on streaming service Paramount Plus. While the Jackass creators are involved in the rebooted series, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the other original cast will play a part in the new series at all.

Jackass Forever was the first on-screen appearance for the immature pranksters in a whole decade, but the comedy movie was met with a massively positive reception from audiences, so it was clearly worth the wait. The movie performed admirably at the box-office too, bringing in $23.5 million on its opening weekend, and now sitting pretty at roughly $80 million against a production budget of just $10 million.

It seems the demand is still strong for seeing grown men (and women) putting themselves through incredible pain and just generally winding each other up. But, prior to the release of Jackass Forever, Knoxville appeared to have made his mind up that this would be his final venture into the world of tomfoolery.

It’s more likely then, that the new team of death-defying, loveable idiots who were introduced in Jackass Forever, will take over the mantle and lead the new TV series.

The likes of Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka were brought to the forefront for Jackass Forever, and it was clear that Knoxville, Steve-O, and the more experienced heads were looking to pass the baton and let the next generation pick up where they left off.

We find it hard to imagine any Jackass series without the main man Johnny Knoxville though, and one has to suspect that he and the other originals would still be around in some capacity. We would say they might stick around to make sure the newbies are safe, but it’s far more likely that they would be the ones encouraging even bigger, more dangerous stunts!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish announced the news of the new Jackass TV series on a post-earnings analyst call, stating that the success of the most recent movie has led to Paramount “working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series.”

There’s no news yet as to when the series is set to arrive on the small screen, or who will be involved, but we will keep you in the loop as soon as any more information is announced. In the meantime, you’ll be able to catch Jackass 4.5 on Netflix in May, too.