Jackass 4.5 is coming to Netflix next month

Johnny Knoxville and rest of the Jackass crew are bringing their latest comedy movie to streaming sooner than expected. Jackass 4.5, an extended cut of Jackass Forever, will arrive on Netflix on May 20.

This is actually quite soon, given the adventure movie only arrived in theatres on February 4. In line with Jackass films 2.5 and 3.5, this cut has a load of material that didn’t make cinemas for one reason or another – usually because some aspect was deemed too violent or profane for the silver screen. Home media has considerably less restrictions in that vein, allowing us to revel in the stupidity, hilarity, and general disregard for human flesh.

Netflix celebrated the announcement with a clip of the ‘Swingset Gauntlet’. This is a stunt where some people were on a swingset, while others in daft costumes are on a conveyer belt right in of where the wings are coming down. Basically, it’s an excuse to people to get kicked into the air. Dumb? Yes. Funny? Oh, yes!

Jackass Forever features Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, and Ehren McGhehey, joined by newcomers Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney, Zach Holmes, Jasper Dolphin, Eric Manaka, and Rachel Wolfson. Together, they put themselves through the usual cavalcade of misguided activities for our amusement.

“Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew,” reads Netflix’s tweet. “Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix.”

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix… This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

We gave Jackass Forever a very positive review, calling it “hilarious”. We expect to be saying the same about Jackass 4.5 once May 20 comes around.