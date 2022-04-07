Jackass Forever coming on Blu-ray and digital April 20 – pre-order now

It felt like it was only recently that Johnny Knoxville and company launched (literally, out of a porta-potty in some cases) back into theatres with Jackass Forever. But as the crew reunite for the first time in eleven years for more pranks, stunts, and really, really bad ideas, fans won’t have to wait long for Jackass 4 to drop on digital and DVD/Blu-ray.

If you’re anxiously awaiting a digital release for the comedy movie, you don’t have to wait too much longer — Jackass Forever will be available as a download-and-keep purchase on various streaming service platforms like Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video from April 20.

On Amazon Prime Video, you can pre-order the film both in the UK and US for £13.99 and $19.99, respectively. Meanwhile, if you’d prefer to have a physical DVD or Blu-ray copy of Jackass Forever, we have good and bad news. The bad news is, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for a release date, with DVD and Blu-Ray versions of both Jackass Forever, and box-sets with all four movies not being released until May 2.

However, the good news is that DVD and Blu-Ray versions of Jackass Forever are available to pre-order now both in the UK and US. On Amazon UK, you can pre-order Jackass Forever for £9.99 on DVD and £14.99 on Blu-Ray. For US customers, Amazon currently appears to be out of stock, although Best Buy appears to offer pre-orders for the DVD and Blu-ray edition for $22.99 and $19.99 respectively.

A digital and physical boxset of all the Jackass movies is also set to be released on April 20 and May 2, but pre-ordering and pricing options for this are currently unclear. However, whatever option you choose, you will not only be able to enjoy Jackass Forever in full — you will also have access to nearly 40 minutes of outrageous stunts and pranks not seen in the cinema.

Still undecided? Check out our review for Jackass Forever to find out why staff writer Anthony McGlynn called it “a funny, filthy reminder of why the Jackass crew are an unrivalled comedic force.”