Dwayne Johnson producing It Takes Two movie for Amazon

The movie adaptation of It Takes Two has been picked up by Amazon Studios for ‘priority development,’ according to Variety. Dwayne Johnson‘s Seven Bucks production company is also now involved, and this means it is highly likely that he will star in the movie, as Seven Bucks only produce vehicles for Johnson.

The game has been well-reviewed and sold well since its release in March 2021. It Takes Two follows the adventures of divorcing couple Cody and May, two humans magically transformed into living dolls made by their daughter. They become trapped in a fantasy world and must overcome challenges if they want to return to their normal selves. The theme of cooperation is central to the game.

The game is unique because it can only be played in multiplayer mode, and there are currently ten million players worldwide. It won the 2021 Game of the Year Award at the Game Awards. The writers of the two popular Sonic the Hedgehog movies, and an upcoming third one, are adapting It Takes Two for the screen.

This is not the only videogame adaptation that Dwayne Johnson is rumoured to be attached to. He has been teasing a game adaptation for a while that fans are speculating could be Gears of War, or Call of Duty. These two frankly sound more like the high-octane action epics that we might expect from Johnson, rather than a rag doll game. However, he has stayed mainly in the arena of family-friendly movies in recent years.

It Takes Two is just the latest in a whole host of videogame adaptations for film and TV that have been announced, including American McGee’s Alice, Fallout, Twisted Metal, Mass Effect, and Metal Gear Solid. The HBO series adaptation of The Last of Us is set to be a big-budget epic on the scale of Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead.

