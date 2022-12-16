Invincible season 2 updates are coming soon

The season one finale of hugely popular animated series Invincible aired on April 30, 2021 and it’s been twenty long months since then. We know that a second season is coming in 2023, but don’t know when. The poor person running the Invincible HQ Twitter account has been inundated by fans asking when it’s coming out and there’s now finally some light at the end of the tunnel.

The Twitter account for the unusual superhero series has tweeted; “So… this is the last month we won’t have a Season 2 update for you!!!” For the uninitiated, who may want to catch up on the first season, Invincible is basically an animated version of The Boys. And with The Boys: Diabolical already existing (and both shows being on Amazon), it definitely feels like there’s crossover potential there. They are both: superheroes meets super-violence.

It follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of legendary hero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), who finds he’s inherited his father’s superpowers. The season ended with a devastating fight between Invincible and Omni-Man which practically levelled Chicago, as Mark’s father beat him to a bloody pulp before leaving the planet.

Season one did tease where things were going for Mark, who is going to have a hell of a lot on his plate in the second season. There’s the Sequids’ invasion of Mars, the inter-dimensional Flaxans preparing for war, Titan (Mahershala Ali) becomes a fully-fledged crime lord, while Battle-Beast (Michael Dorn) slaughters aliens in space.

That’s without mentioning the fact that mad scientist D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller) now works for Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) at the Global Defense Agency. And let’s not forget that Omni-Man is still out there somewhere, and Invincible is going to have to face his father again at some point.

From the Invincible Twitter account’s tease, it sounds as though we’ll get a release date and – dare we hope? – a trailer in January 2023. While we wait, check out our guide to the best TV series – to tide you over.