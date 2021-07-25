Invincible creator says the live-action movie will be different from the animated series

Robert Kirkman has said that “massive efforts” are going into making the live-action Invincible different from Amazon Prime’s animated series. Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, was asked about the live-action adaptation while attending a Comic-Con @ Home panel focused on the television and film adaptations of his books. The fan asked how Invincible’s live-action adaptation would be different to the animated TV series.

“I’m not telling! This is another one of those things that’s a little early going but I will say that there are massive efforts going in to make sure that the film experience is unique while also being true to Invincible,” he said. “I couldn’t be more excited about the stuff that we’re doing, but I can’t tell you yet.”

Seth Rogen and The Boy’s Evan Goldberg announced four years ago that they were working on a live-action adaptation of Invincible, but since then, the same creative team has released the animated version. Kirkman’s comments suggest that the movie is still in the works, even if news about the development has dried up.

The Invincible cartoon has compressed the events of the comic book considerably to improve the story’s pacing. It’s possible a movie could do something similar to get to the meat of the story quicker than even the TV series did.

Adapted from the comic of the same name Invincible, like The Boys, is a cynical deconstruction of the normal superhero formula. The series tells the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of the world’s greatest superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). When Mark finally develops his powers, his father starts to train him to use them. While Mark thinks that his dear old dad’s teaching him how to be a superhero though it soon becomes clear Omni-Man’s not the hero the world thinks he is.

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, Invincible boasts an incredible voice cast, including Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Mark Hamill, Zazie Beetz, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, and Mae Whitman, among many others. The series has been a massive hit for Amazon Prime both critically, the show has a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the streaming service has renewed Invincible for a second and third season.

