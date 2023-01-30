Jeffrey Dean Morgan teases he’s joining Invincible cast

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has posted on Instagram, hinting that he’s joined the voice cast for Prime Video’s violent superhero animated series Invincible. It seems likely that this will include the long-awaited season 2, which is due in “late 2023.” Dean Morgan has also joined the cast of The Boys season 4 in a small role – so it looks like he can’t get enough of that violent superhero action. We shouldn’t be surprised, from the man who played The Comedian in 2009’s Watchmen.

Morgan’s post features a black-and-white photo with two large books or folders that say Invincible 2 and 3 on them. They are probably compendiums of the comic books, but could also conceivably be scripts. The caption reads; “Doing a little reading. Thanks to Robert Kirkman.” Kirkman is one of the writers of the comic books, as well as one of the creators of the series – along with Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker.

Kirkman also wrote the comic books that The Walking Dead is based on. Jeffrey Dean Morgan of course played one of the most popular characters on the long running zombie series – the baseball bat wielding Negan. Negan will be back for spin-off The Walking Dead: Dead City in June 2023.

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as teenager Mark Grayson AKA Invincible and his fractious relationship (to put it mildly) with his super powerful father Omni-Man (JK Simmons). The first season which aired in March and April 2021, was highly critically acclaimed.

Mark is going to have a lot on his plate in season 2, including the Sequids’ invasion of Mars, the Flaxans preparing for war, Titan (Mahershala Ali) becomes a fully-fledged crime lord, and Battle-Beast (Michael Dorn) slaughtering aliens in space. And there’s the fact that mad scientist D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller) now works for Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) at the Global Defense Agency. That’s a lot of villains.

Let’s not forget that Omni-Man is still out there somewhere, and Invincible is going to have to face his father again at some point. While we wait until “late 2023,” check out our guide to the best superhero movies.