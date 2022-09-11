Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan share tender Indiana Jones reunion photo

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan, who co-starred in the adventure movie Indiana Jones and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984, have taken an amazing reunion photo together. The pair were both at the D23 2022 event, with Ford there to talk about Indiana Jones 5 and Quan there as it was announced that he’d be joining the cast of Loki season 2.

The pair being present together at the event sent up the perfect impromptu reunion. Ford, of course, played the titular archaeologist in the film, while Quan portrayed his young side-kick Short Round.

The photo, posted to Quan’s Instagram page, show’s the pair locked in a firm hug. Ford, who is not known for his smileyness, has a huge grin on his face after being reunited with the former child actor. It’s an emotional image, because it emphasises just how much time has passed since the two were last together, as well as all the change that has happened in the careers of the pair.

Check out the duo’s snap below:

Quan’s career stalled not long after appearing in the Indiana Jones movie, as the actor struggled to find the right roles. His career has had an enormous resurgence in recent years, though, with his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once coming in for critical acclaim. This is now being followed by a role in the MCU, and Quan has also joined the cast of the upcoming Disney Plus series American Born Chinese.

When on stage for Loki season 2, Quan joked that “I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?”, in reference to his time with Ford. However, unless Quan has been cast in Indiana Jones 5 behind the scenes, it doesn’t look like the duo will get to share the screen again.

Clearly, that’ll come to the disappointment of Ford, who couldn’t have been happier to meet Quan once again.

