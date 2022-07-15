Harrison Ford scared Chris Pratt out of considering Indiana Jones

Around eighteen months ago, rumours started circulating that Chris Pratt was going to play Indiana Jones in a reboot of the popular 80s adventure movie franchise. That hasn’t come to fruition, but once Ford has passed on, you never know what might happen.

Ford, who has just celebrated his 80th birthday, is reprising one of his most iconic roles in Indiana Jones 5, which is set for release on June 30, 2023. But, Ford has made it clear that “When I’m gone, he’s gone.”

Pratt was recently asked about the rumour on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast and responded; “I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who? No, aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford? All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies.’ And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indy]?”

Indiana Jones 5 is directed by James Mangold and stars Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook. The plot is currently under wraps. Pratt has had a busy summer promoting Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Prime Video’s The Terminal List.

George Lucas, Philip Kaufman, and Lawrence Kasdan came up for the idea for Indiana Jones based on Lucas’ love of adventure serials from the 1930s and 40s. 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark would spawn two sequels in quick succession and also influenced many other movies.

