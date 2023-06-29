Indiana Jones 5 star calls punching Harrison Ford “glorious”

Indiana Jones has always been a symbol of punching Nazis, but someone from Dial of Destiny enjoyed giving another character their right hook. Phoebe Waller-Bridge gets to give the hero himself a knuckle sandwich in Indiana Jones 5, and she relished the opportunity.

“It’s such a brilliant cut, and it’s such an excellently scripted moment,” the Indiana Jones movie star explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And particularly because there’s so much fighting and left hooks and all that stuff all the way through the film, when she’s just fighting the bad guys… But to have to level a punch to the hero of the film — it was glorious, because it was so funny.”

There are many actors that can say they’ve had a go at Harrison Ford on-screen, so we’re glad Waller-Bridge enjoyed the moment. It certainly gives the adventure movie an added thrill, especially when it catches the audience off guard.

“Underneath, it really had heart and emotion,” she continues. “And that’s really a testament to Jim [Mangold, director and co-writer] and [Jez and John Henry Butterworth, co-writers] for writing a moment like that. I hope the audience understands why she does it.”

To be fair, even if you don’t fully get it, you know Indy’s sometimes kind of an asshole and probably said something that warranted the reaction. But that’s part of what makes him so great to watch! For his swansong, he’s facing another Nazi scientist movie villain, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

You can find out more by seeing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in cinemas now in the UK, and June 30 in the US. You can check out the previous installments on Disney Plus. Our new movies guide will tell you what else is out, and our best movies list has more cinematic greatness. You might enjoy our lists of the best fantasy movies and best action movies as well.