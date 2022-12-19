Indiana Jones 5 doesn’t have an alternate ending, says director

John Williams, the maestro behind soundtracks for many of the best movies ever made, commented recently that Indiana Jones 5 is filming an alternate ending. Since those reports circulated, James Mangold, director of the adventure movie, has stated no such thing is happening.

“So I took a birthday break from trolls,” Mangold says on Twitter. “But it seems I gotta once again say, we’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alternative endings’. Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA, and VFX being completed.”

It’s unknown under what context Williams made his comment on the upcoming action movie. Maybe he misunderstood something that’s going on in the post-production process, or perhaps another ending was shot and Mangold is simply denying its existence. Either way, it sounds like the conclusion is definitive, and we shouldn’t wait for any different cuts on home media or streaming services.

Harrison Ford’s return to the eponymous role, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features the intrepid archaeologist facing Nazi scientist who’s involved in NASA’s space race. Mads Mikkelsen will portray the movie villain, Jürgen Voller, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge is Helena, Indy’s granddaughter.

Also joining the Indiana Jones movie franchise are Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones. Mangold directed the film from a script by himself, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theatres June 30, 2023.