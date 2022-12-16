Indiana Jones 5 is getting an alternate ending, says John Williams

Jon Williams, who is returning to the fifth Indiana Jones movie as a composer for the film's score, has revealed there's an alternate ending

indiana jones 5 trailer de-aged harrison ford

Updated:

Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones movies are so beloved, it is a hard balance in terms of getting them right. As Harrison Ford and John Rhys-Davies reunite as Indy and Sallah for the first time since ‘80s movie The Last Crusade, there’s a lot of pressure in terms of getting the adventure movie right — especially after the reception to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was less than favourable.

Although the first four Indiana Jones films were directed by Steven Spielberg, the fifth movie, which is confirmed to be titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will be the first to have a new director: James Mangold.

The release date for Indiana Jones 5 isn’t too far away, but during an appearance in Italy, where he previewed music from the new film, composer John Williams dropped hints that an alternate ending for the film might be on the cards, as he is quoted as saying, “So we have just about completed the film. We have maybe another ending to shoot and to record, maybe in a couple weeks.”

Given rumours that test screenings of the film allegedly had a lacklustre response, it makes sense they’d want more than one possible ending up their sleeve. However, Mangold has firmly shut down claims about one extensively-rumoured ending, which purportedly sees Indy pass his adventuring torch onto his on-screen goddaughter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

YouTube Thumbnail
Mangold has vehemently denied that such an ending would occur, telling his Twitter followers, “No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance — and he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”
If you want to see more of Harrison Ford, check out his iconic turn as Han Solo in the original Star Wars movies.
More from The Digital Fix

Chronically online. Official Staff Writer and unofficial TikTok, The Boys, MCU, and streaming service expert. Past bylines include Business Insider, VICE, Rolling Stone, NBC, The Independent and more.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.