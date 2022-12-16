Indiana Jones 5 is getting an alternate ending, says John Williams

The Indiana Jones movies are so beloved, it is a hard balance in terms of getting them right. As Harrison Ford and John Rhys-Davies reunite as Indy and Sallah for the first time since ‘80s movie The Last Crusade, there’s a lot of pressure in terms of getting the adventure movie right — especially after the reception to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was less than favourable.

Although the first four Indiana Jones films were directed by Steven Spielberg, the fifth movie, which is confirmed to be titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will be the first to have a new director: James Mangold.

The release date for Indiana Jones 5 isn’t too far away, but during an appearance in Italy, where he previewed music from the new film, composer John Williams dropped hints that an alternate ending for the film might be on the cards, as he is quoted as saying, “So we have just about completed the film. We have maybe another ending to shoot and to record, maybe in a couple weeks.”

Given rumours that test screenings of the film allegedly had a lacklustre response, it makes sense they’d want more than one possible ending up their sleeve. However, Mangold has firmly shut down claims about one extensively-rumoured ending, which purportedly sees Indy pass his adventuring torch onto his on-screen goddaughter, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Mangold has vehemently denied that such an ending would occur, telling his Twitter followers, “No one is ‘taking over’ or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being ‘erased’ through some contrivance — and he never was, not not in any cut or script — but trolls will troll — that’s how they get their clicks.”