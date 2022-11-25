Indiana Jones 5 director got brilliant advice from Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg may have directed the first Indiana Jones movie, however, the latest upcoming action movie in the beloved franchise, Indiana Jones 5, is helmed by none other than James Mangold, who’s taking over the reins of the archaeologist IP. But, despite giving up the director’s seat, Spielberg has still offered his input on Indy’s latest outing.

In an interview with Empire (via Screenrant), Mangold revealed that Spielberg gave the filmmaker some advice for the new Indiana Jones movie. Indiana Jones 5 sees Harrison Ford back as the iconic character in what many believe will be his last outing. Since Indiana Jones has been a stable fixture in Hollywood since his debut in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark, there is obviously a lot of pressure on Mangold to deliver on his swan song.

But, worry not, fans. The filmmaker got some solid direction from Spielberg himself on how to approach Indiana Jones 5. “Steven said to me, ‘It’s a movie that’s a trailer from beginning to end — always be moving’,” Mangold said.

While that statement may seem a bit confusing at first glance, it ultimately suggests that Indiana Jones 5 will be an action-packed and fast-moving thrill ride. Which, to be honest, is what we all want out of an adventure movie starring Indy.

We want big stunts, we want memorable chase scenes, and we want a sense of wonder – what we don’t want is an overly convoluted story that gets in the franchise’s way and divides fans for years (we are looking at you, Crystal Skull).

Currently, plot details on Indiana Jones 5 are being kept under wraps, though we know it’s set in 1969, using the Cold War as a backdrop, with Mads Mikkelsen playing new villain Voller. Still, it’s tricky to guess how it will compare to other films in the IP. The flick is set to hit cinemas on June 30, 2023, so we will find out how Mangold applied Spielberg’s advice soon enough.

For more thrills, here is our guide to the best fantasy movies of all time.