First images from Indiana Jones 5 are revealed, showing new villain

Fans of Indiana Jones who are eagerly anticipating Indiana Jones 5 can now get their first look at Harrison Ford in the role for the final time, as well as the villain who he’ll be facing off against. Indiana Jones 5 will be the first in the adventure movie series which doesn’t have director Steven Spielberg at the helm. Instead, he will act as one of the producer on the movie while superhero movie director James Marigold (best known for Logan) takes charge.

Unlike Spielberg, Ford has returned to the role for the last time, in what will be Indy’s final adventure on the big screen. Very little is known about the 5th, and as of yet untitled, Indiana Jones movie, including details about the plot. Or at least, that was until now.

Now, Empire magazine has revealed the first look at Harrison Ford in the role, and has shared details about then action movie’s plot, also unveiling the main movie villain. Indiana Jones 5 will be set in 1969, and will be centred around the Cold War and the space race, examining the role that ex-Nazi’s played in the success of the American space programme. It will see Indiana Jones pitted against a new villain called Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Mikkelsen, who has a long history of playing some intriguing villains (and the face to suit) spoke about how his character will play an important role in the story. He said “He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past. There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.”

It sounds like a big departure from previous instalments, which could be great, or not-so-great, depending on how it turns out. Either way, the movie will release on June 30, 2023, so we won’t have to wait too long until we find out. For more Indiana Jones fun, check out our guide to the best ’80s movies.