Chloe Grace Moretz tricked Martin Scorsese into casting her in Hugo

What would you do to get your dream job? Would you pull a trick on one of the world’s greatest living directors, who’s made some of the best movies of all time? Well, if you said yes, you’ve got something in common with Chloe Grace Moretz, who fooled the one and only Martin Scorsese into giving her a job on Hugo.

Moretz revealed as much to Wired while promoting her new TV series, The Peripheral. The Kick-Ass star was playing the Autocomplete Interview game, where Wired’s guests answer the most searched questions about themselves. One of the questions asked was, “Is Chloe Grace Moretz British?”

“Funny enough, I did fool Martin Scorsese into thinking that I was,” she answered. “I had auditioned for a movie called Hugo Cabret, and he was only going to hire a British girl, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I can do that.’ So I went into the audition, and I fully pretended to be from England, and that my parents were horse breeders, and that we lived in the Cotswolds.”

“I had told a big lie, a huge lie, and then I booked the part,” she continued. “It was like a month into production that he was like, “Wait, are you just doing an American accent?” And I was like, “No.” I’m like American, like my accent, is southern naturally if I don’t iron it out. I guess maybe I am British. I don’t know. It depends if I believe my own lie.”

Next time someone tells you that Joaquin Phoenix is the greatest actor of our time, show them this news story so they can see what a real method actor puts themselves through. They literally believe their own lies to land a role.

It all worked our for Moretz and Scorsese as well. Hugo was a massive critical success. The drama movie received 11 Academy Award nominations and won five. The film’s often credited with helping Moretz break into more serious roles after debuting in the superhero movie Kick-Ass.

